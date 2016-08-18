Debate the Issue:
Native American Land Claims
How should the federal government deal with Indian nations?

Background of the Issue:

From its earliest days, the federal government has grappled with the issue
of relations with Native Americans. Since Indians in the West were forced to move onto reservations, government policy has shifted several times. Use the timeline below to explore this enduring issue.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • debate-Native-American-Land-Claims.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 280 KB

debate-Native-American-Land-Claims

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades