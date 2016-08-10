Debate the Issue: Oil Drilling in Alaska
How can we balance economic development and environmental protection?
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
TheTeachersFriend
Assessing for Prior Knowledge - 'Stand on the Line' Activity
The ‘Stand on the Line’ activity can be used as a barometer to test students’ prior knowledge - the focus of this lesson is the the human impact on...
- (2)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
mark harland
FOOD
Massive Science bundle all related to FOOD: Food Around the World Food Groups Food Hygiene Habitats and Food Chains Health and Growth Healthy and U...
- 7 Resources
- $14.07
NextGenSciGuy
NGSS Aligned: Simulating A United Nations Panel on Trophy Hunting
B. SUGGESTED USES Prior Knowledge: Students do not necessarily require much prior knowledge. However, for students to understand, and communicate, ...
- (0)
- $4.99
New resources
Do_It_Kits
River Pollution Unit of Work: Lesson Plans, Practical and Board Game for GCSE or KS3 Science
Hands on lessons with a practical exercise, student worksheets, teacher notes and even a board game to help your class explore water pollution and ...
- (1)
- FREE
pwack
Lesson 1 - What is an endangered species? (Lesson 1 of 8)
Lesson 1 - What is an endangered species? (Used with 11-14 students) An introductory lesson to what an endgered species is, basic needs and an over...
- (1)
- FREE
daniellast
Introduction to Hot Deserts - GCSE - AQA 2016 - Living World
This is an introductory lesson the climate and distribution of the hot desert global ecosystem. There are several printable resources integrated in...
- (3)
- $4.23
Updated resources
paultyler
March Topical Science Update
Topical Science Update for March Featuring: The Danger Island Penguins Diabetes Discovery The Big Debate: Should we kill all mosquitoes? British Sc...
- (0)
- FREE
RolandSB
Understanding water quality parameters and where they originate
This is a resource to support teachers and students in quickly understanding what common parameters in water quality analysis reports you get back ...
- (0)
- $2.00
horton1
KS3 Interdependence
Resource for KS3 Year 7 interdependence unit. Who wants to be a millionaire end of unit quiz making use of the key words for the unit.
- (0)
- FREE