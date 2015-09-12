Debates & Compromises in the Constitutional Convention Activity (U.S. History)
Your students will be engaged in this fun and interactive activity. Cooperative groups will work together to predict the compromises of the Constitution. White boards can be used to display their predictions and points will be awarded to those groups who predicted correctly! After the answers are given, detailed notes and film clips will displayed information about each of the following compromises in the Constitutional Convention: The Great Compromise, The 3/5 Compromise and the Commerce Comprise. Students will take notes on the Cornell Notes Template provided. A wrap-up activity is included to assess their knowledge. (60 minutes)
This purchase includes the following:
29-slide power point presentation instructions & review lecture
1-page Cornell Notes Template
Film Clip: Debates in the Constitutional Convention
Film Clip: The Great Compromise
Objective: Students will be able to analyze the debates on the drafting of the Constitution by predicting the compromises to three important conflicts.
Common Core Standards: Write informative/explanatory texts to examine and convey complex ideas and information clearly and accurately through the effective selection, organization, and analysis of content.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 12, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
- (1)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
- (2)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Social Action Planner
- (0)
- $4.23
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00