Debates & Compromises in the Constitutional Convention Activity (U.S. History)

Your students will be engaged in this fun and interactive activity. Cooperative groups will work together to predict the compromises of the Constitution. White boards can be used to display their predictions and points will be awarded to those groups who predicted correctly! After the answers are given, detailed notes and film clips will displayed information about each of the following compromises in the Constitutional Convention: The Great Compromise, The 3/5 Compromise and the Commerce Comprise. Students will take notes on the Cornell Notes Template provided. A wrap-up activity is included to assess their knowledge. (60 minutes)



This purchase includes the following:

29-slide power point presentation instructions & review lecture

1-page Cornell Notes Template

Film Clip: Debates in the Constitutional Convention

Film Clip: The Great Compromise



Objective: Students will be able to analyze the debates on the drafting of the Constitution by predicting the compromises to three important conflicts.



Common Core Standards: Write informative/explanatory texts to examine and convey complex ideas and information clearly and accurately through the effective selection, organization, and analysis of content.



