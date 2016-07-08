Adding and subtracting decimals can be tricky (and quite frankly, boring!), but these task cards are a great way to practice. This resource includes two sets of task cards (24 questions each, 48 questions total) that require students to add and subtract decimals in different capacities.



The first set of cards (with straight lines) includes single-step computation questions - half with pictorial representations and half with straight numbers. Students not only need to compute, but they need to understand how decimal values are represented in different ways. The second set of cards (with squiggly lines) includes multistep word problems. If a student has mastered computation, I suggest starting them with the second set.



Recording sheets and answer keys are included for both sets.



Task cards are a great way to get students moving - scatter them around the room or try them at a center. Use them for a review game or for an easy-to-grade assessment. Simply print on card-stock or paper, laminate, and cut. Alternatively, you could print these pages for individual student practice or display questions on the board for whole-class review.