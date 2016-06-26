Welcome to The Monster Ice Cream Parlor Decimal focused project-based learning unit ! In this student-tested and approved project, students jump into ownership of the monster ice cream parlor. They create flavors, set prices, and graph their sales all while practicing adding, subtracting and multiplying decimals, and graphing.

This is a great project for upper elementary students as well as 6th graders. Give the project to the whole class or differentiate by providing the project to small groups or individuals. Outstanding for gifted students as well.


Included in this ready to use project:

- Teacher directions
- Student handouts for making a business, setting prices, determining prices and graphing

Save with the All about Decimals bundle of notes, practice and projects.

