ask cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards focuses on word problems that involve multiplication and division of decimals. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has word problems. The other set of cards has solutions to match. This set includes:

- regular-sized task cards

- notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks

- a student response sheet and

- an answer key.



These questions review common core concept: 7.NS.A.3.

A great addition to your middle school math curriculum and for differentiation.



Great to use after

- Decimals: Multiplication and Division of Decimals Notes and Practice and with

- Decimals: Addition and Subtraction Word Problems Practice and Review (6.NS.B.3) scavenger hunt task cards ,

- Decimals: addition and subtraction practice, and

- Decimals: Monster Ice Cream Parlor Project-Based Learning



Save with the All about Decimals bundle of notes, practice and projects.



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.