Eugene Delacroix, with his sourced artist quotes on painting in French Romanticism art style. Delacroix's collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils. But also for teachers in art education this is useful material; they get information directly from the artist himself inside French Romanticism, by his quotes and stories.
Delacroix was the leading painter of French Romanticism. He was fascinated by drama in theater and loved the great mythological subjects, dramas and stories. He used them as motif for his own painting art.
Dramatic and romantic content characterizes the themes of his mainly large paintings and his graphic art. In his artist quotes Delacroix refers often to the relation between painting and literature. He expresses frequently his admiration for the painters Courbet and the English painters Constable and Bonington. They inspired his own painting style.
Included are biography notes, but Wikipedia offers much more extended information on Delacroix's life.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
