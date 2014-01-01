Robert Delaunay, with his sourced quotes on painting and color use, aside of Cubism. Delaunay's collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils about the French art period 1900 - 1920. But also for teachers in art education they offer information directly from the artist himself in his experimenting in color forms: simultaneousness in modern French art. It is called Orphism. Delaunay himself was in Paris a popular art teacher for many younger artists.



Delaunay became already a colorist painter during his early Cubism in Paris. After some years Cubism-practice Delaunay refused to use the rather rigid and very limited color-method in Cubist painting art any longer. He started with his wife Sonia Delaunay and other artists the Orphism art movement, with a strong focus on colored forms!

In some ways Delaunay was continuing Impressionist art, but in a more modern visual art language and in strong forms - no broken colors at all!

Also the Italian Futurist artists in Paris - who fought very vividly against French Cubism - admired the dynamic painting art of Robert Delaunay and his wife Sonia.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek