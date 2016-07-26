Free
In this project students identify real-world problems, prototype user-centered design solutions, and implement those solutions according to expert and user feedback. This process, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Regan Drew, is segmented into the Mindset, Challenge, and Implementation phases.
SUBJECTS:
• Entrepreneurship
• Design Thinking
• English
• Engineering
• Sustainability
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Build skills related to entrepreneurship, storytelling, and design.
• Identify real problems in their communities that they want to solve.
• Own their design thinking process.
• Write impact stories, craft business plans, make pitch videos, and create business model canvases.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.2
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.6
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.8
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.9
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.2
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.2
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.6
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.7
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.8
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.9
• HS-ETS1-2
• HS-ETS1-3
