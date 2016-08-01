Want to cut down on the time you spend correcting student writing work? Want students to develop into more proficient writers and have FUN doing it?
Ensure students have a deep understand of German grammar using this ready to go activity!
Detektiv Deutsch is a fun way to get kids deeply involved with understanding and applying good holistic grammar from level 1 to level 5 by analyzing student samples, peer work and of course their own work as well!
Students love taking on the role of Detektiv Deutsch! I even pass out magnifying glasses and play detective music in the background to up the suspense!
I started using this activity when I finally grew tired of fixing of the same repetitive simplistic grammatical errors over and over. Students should just avoid such errors! Thus, Detektiv Deutsch was born and I saw students start using grammatical language, peer editing and quickly develop into much more accurate writers!
Includes:
1. Power Point Version of the activity
2. PDF version
3. 2 student samples to get you started (German 2- focus on present perfect journal entry)
4. Complete directions and rules
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
