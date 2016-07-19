This is a game that my classes love! I use this version with 1st grade and they could play it every day if I would let them.



The rules are similar to "Steal the Bacon." If you have students that can read sol-mi well, you could leave a list of names for your sub tub and have a student be the caller.



The cards can double as Sol-Mi Flashcards.



Contents:

1. Directions for Play

2. Set-up of room

3. 10 Melody cards with a 5-line staff (color and black & white)

4. 10 Melody cards with a 2-line staff (color and black & white)



I would love to hear your feedback on this game if you have any!



