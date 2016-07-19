Free
This is a game that my classes love! I use this version with 1st grade and they could play it every day if I would let them.
The rules are similar to "Steal the Bacon." If you have students that can read sol-mi well, you could leave a list of names for your sub tub and have a student be the caller.
The cards can double as Sol-Mi Flashcards.
Contents:
1. Directions for Play
2. Set-up of room
3. 10 Melody cards with a 5-line staff (color and black & white)
4. 10 Melody cards with a 2-line staff (color and black & white)
I would love to hear your feedback on this game if you have any!
More versions in my store:
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La-Do
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La-Do-Re
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
