This is a game that my classes love! They would play it every day if I'd let them.



The rules are similar to "Steal the Bacon." If you have students that can read sol-mi well, you could leave a list of names for your sub tub and have a student be the caller.



You will probably want to laminate them or put them on cardstock because they will be handled quite a bit.



The cards can double as Sol-Mi-La-Do Flashcards.



Contents:

1. Directions for Play

2. Set-up of room

3. 10 Melody cards with a 5-line staff (color and black & white)

4. 10 Melody cards with a 2-line staff (color and black & white)





