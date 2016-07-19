This is a game that my classes love! They would play it every day if I'd let them.
The rules are similar to "Steal the Bacon." If you have students that can read melodies well, you could leave a list of names for your sub tub and have a student be the caller.
You will probably want to laminate them or put them on cardstock because they will be handled quite a bit. If you do not have time to do this, email me at SillyOMusic@gmail.com and I can mail you the physical item for a negotiated price.
The cards can double as Sol-Mi-La-Do-Re Flashcards.
This version only comes in a 5-line staff (Key of C Major)
Contents:
1. Directions for Play
2. Set-up of room
3. 10 Melody cards with a 5-line staff (color and black & white)
More versions in my store:
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La-Do
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi
