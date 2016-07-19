This is a game that my classes love! My classes would play it every day if I would let them.

The rules are similar to "Steal the Bacon." If you have students that can read sol-mi-la well, you could leave a list of names for your sub tub and have a student be the caller.

The cards can double as So-Mi-La Flashcards.

Contents:
1. Directions for Play
2. Set-up of room
3. 10 Melody cards with a 5-line staff (color and black & white)
4. 10 Melody cards with a 2-line staff (color and black & white)

More versions in my store:
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La-Do
Diamond Mine Sol-Mi-La-Do-Re

