Diary of a Butterfly – Butterfly Journal Sheets:

Students will have fun documenting the metamorphosis of these insects through words and drawings!



Choose Your Layout!

Choose the page layout that works best for your students, or mix and match the layouts depending on the stage. Are your students thrilled to see a fully formed butterfly? Then the full page might just be perfect for that day—they’ll have plenty of room to draw and write!



Staple it Up!

Students can color in the black-and-white coloring page to use as their final book’s cover, or let them get extra creative and create a cover from scratch! Either way, they’ll end up with many pages of observations that they can compile into a book to remind them of their learning...and to share with others!





Pages are 8.5"x11" to allow for lots of space for text and colorful drawings. Here's what you'll get:



• Coloring Page Cover – Students can color in the page to use as the cover for a booklet all their daily entries! Two variations–with and without border.

• Half Drawing/Half Text Page – For when you need a full page for the day's entry!

• All Text – A full page of lines if students have lots to say!

• 3 to a Page – 3 days of short and sweet entries with text and drawings will fit on these!

• 2 to a Page: Option 1 – 2 of the same size entries and drawing spaces fill up this page!

• 2 to a Page: Option 2 – Mix it up with one shorter entry and one longer entry on this page!





The product comes as a a zipped folder—simply unzip the folder to access the files! Activity sheets are provided as PDFs.



