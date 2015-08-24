Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a complete 53 page novel study guide. The guide is presented chapter-by-chapter and includes the following distinct sections: Before You Read, Vocabulary, Comprehension Questions (including many higher-level thinking questions); Language Activities and Extension Activities. The novel study includes everything needed to accompany a study of this popular novel including the following concepts / activities: setting, literary devices, research assignments, cloze activities, creative writing assignments, character studies, parts of speech, analogies, synonyms and homophones, crossword and word search puzzles, studies in conflict, constructing a storyboard and sequence chart. It also contains a complete Answer Key.



Numerous links to the Common Core Standards.



You may wish to check out "Island of the Blue Dolphins" - a free offering on TES done by the author in the same format as "Diary of a Wimpy Kid".



The writer of this novel study has had more than 50 curriculum units published and available at such outlets as Chapters and Staples.