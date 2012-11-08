Welcome to Digital Theatre Plus The home of unique films of leading British theatre productions for schools, colleges and universities. We make the best of British theatre accessible to every learner. We use the latest technologies to inspire and engage viewers of all ages and abilities with a front-row seat experience. Our exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries and written teaching and learning resources aid deeper understanding of productions and texts. Use our service to enrich students’ cultural experience and support learning in English, Drama and Theatre Studies.