Welcome to Digital Theatre Plus The home of unique films of leading British theatre productions for schools, colleges and universities. We make the best of British theatre accessible to every learner. We use the latest technologies to inspire and engage viewers of all ages and abilities with a front-row seat experience. Our exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries and written teaching and learning resources aid deeper understanding of productions and texts. Use our service to enrich students’ cultural experience and support learning in English, Drama and Theatre Studies.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • DigitalTheatrePlus_Brochure_Sep2012 copy.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 8, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

pdf, 8 MB

DigitalTheatrePlus_Brochure_Sep2012 copy

Report a problem

Categories & Grades