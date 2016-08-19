This is a power point with 2 simple maps I've created. They require students to use basic directions vocabulary. They work well in level 2 with Chapter 11 of Deutsch Aktuell when learning about the city.

They are also a good review for upper levels.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • DirectionsinGermanDenWegerklaeren.pptx
  • ResourcesPage-(3).pdf
  • Earn-Money-as-an-Educator.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

pptx, 4 MB

DirectionsinGermanDenWegerklaeren

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

ResourcesPage-(3)

Worksheet

pdf, 59 KB

Earn-Money-as-an-Educator

Report a problem

Categories & Grades