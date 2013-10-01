Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 25 times
Viewed 152 times
Over 750 planets have been identified so far. Some were found using astrometry which measures star wobbles created by small gravitational tugs of a planet. Others were found using transit searches, which measure the dimming of a sun as a planet passes in front of it.
There is a super earth orbiting a star located near the tail of the constellation Scorpius, just twenty two light years from here. The planet is four and a half times the mass of Earth and it’s orbiting its star in the habitable zone, where liquid water could exist.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 25 times
Viewed 152 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
caineyone
KS3 Space, Forces, Waves, Energy, Electricity, Pressure 45 lessons 7 units of work
This bundle is full of fun practical work, highly visual and original explanations to aid understanding, and easy to follow and fully explained mat...
- (0)
- $54.94
marissa03
STAR WARS- The Science Classroom Display
Classroom display that explains the Science behind Star wars. Many areas of Star Wars Science covered, including Real life light sabers Is Jedi Min...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
barclayfox
Required practical - force and extension, Hooke's law, experiment, calculations. Complete lesson.
A complete, and ready to deliver, high quality KS4 / GCSE lesson from Barclayfox. For USA - this lesson is for use between 8th to 10th grade. This ...
- (1)
- $5.62
matt_nick1in
Energy resources - complete lesson (KS3)
A full lesson based on the Activate 2 (P2.6) SOW but can be used for others. The lesson covers fossil fuels, power plants and alternative energy so...
- (1)
- FREE
rebecca_exley
STEM Wall Display
The wall display features several notable public figures with backgrounds in STEM. Each picture comes with name, qualifications and why they are kn...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
TRJ
Great youtube mass V weight videos
Videos to support the T&L of mass and weight
- (0)
- FREE