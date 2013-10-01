Over 750 planets have been identified so far. Some were found using astrometry which measures star wobbles created by small gravitational tugs of a planet. Others were found using transit searches, which measure the dimming of a sun as a planet passes in front of it.

There is a super earth orbiting a star located near the tail of the constellation Scorpius, just twenty two light years from here. The planet is four and a half times the mass of Earth and it’s orbiting its star in the habitable zone, where liquid water could exist.