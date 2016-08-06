Listening for the Elements of Music...FREEBIE!

Listening activities help develop your students ability to follow directions and to develop their recollection of what was taught during class.

These activity Listening Questions FOCUS ON:
Melody
Rhythm
Tone Color
Dynamics
Tempo
Form

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” has 1 Set of 12 Questions plus 3 Bonus Questions


Use these Listening Questions as an accompaniment, review or assessment to your Elements of Music lessons. Use 1, 3 or all the questions at one time. The possibilities are limitless.

Answer Keys Included

This is an example from my product: Disney Listening Activities

Enjoy!
Happy Listening

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Freebie-Disney-Listening--Activity-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

pdf, 1 MB

Freebie-Disney-Listening--Activity-TES

Report a problem

Categories & Grades