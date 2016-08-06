Free
Downloaded 70 times
Viewed 108 times
Listening for the Elements of Music...FREEBIE!
Listening activities help develop your students ability to follow directions and to develop their recollection of what was taught during class.
These activity Listening Questions FOCUS ON:
Melody
Rhythm
Tone Color
Dynamics
Tempo
Form
“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” has 1 Set of 12 Questions plus 3 Bonus Questions
Use these Listening Questions as an accompaniment, review or assessment to your Elements of Music lessons. Use 1, 3 or all the questions at one time. The possibilities are limitless.
Answer Keys Included
This is an example from my product: Disney Listening Activities
Enjoy!
Happy Listening
Free
Downloaded 70 times
Viewed 108 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Rhythm: Classroom Instruments: Play Along with "The Monster Mash"
- (0)
- $4.00
Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with "Crocodile Rock" G1&2
- (0)
- $5.00
Rhythm: Classroom Instruments Play Along with "Crocodile Rock" G3-5
- (0)
- $5.75
Popular paid resources
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
- (0)
- $2.82
Hip-Hop/ Rap YEAR 9
- (0)
- $21.13
Titanium - David Guetta, SIa Keyboard Worksheet Sheet Music KS3
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF QUESTIONS OVERVIEW
- (1)
- FREE
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF SECTION B - ESSAY QUESTION
- (1)
- FREE
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik Practice Exam Question - EDUQAS GCSE Music Specification
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE Music Blues Composition booklet/guide for Sibelius
- (0)
- $9.86
Coldplay - Clocks
- (0)
- $3.52
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
- (0)
- $2.82