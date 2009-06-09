1. Clock game. Pupils chose whether statements are true or false and place at the corresponding number on an imaginary clockface. There will come a point where they may be wrong and two statements will fall at the same place (which can’t happen) and they have to use thinking skills to decide. Assess if correct using key word disappearing as the solution starting from 1, going clockwise. 2. Worksheet for SEN to accompany practical

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Dissolving sugar plenary..doc
  • Dissolve that sugar worksheet.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 9, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

doc, 33 KB

Dissolving sugar plenary.

Activity

doc, 86 KB

Dissolve that sugar worksheet

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades