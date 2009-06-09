Free
1. Clock game. Pupils chose whether statements are true or false and place at the corresponding number on an imaginary clockface. There will come a point where they may be wrong and two statements will fall at the same place (which can’t happen) and they have to use thinking skills to decide. Assess if correct using key word disappearing as the solution starting from 1, going clockwise. 2. Worksheet for SEN to accompany practical
Created: Jun 9, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
