Distributive Property: Simplifying expressions is a fun way to engage students in practice and review of simplifying expressions using the distributive property (CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.6.EE.A.3 and CCSS.MATH CONTENT.7.EE.A.3.). One set of cards has expressions; the other has solutions with the simplified expression. Students look for the expressions and simplified expressions that match. My students LOVE these.



Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included.



Great to use along with Simplifying Expressions - Distributive Property: Notes and practice and Simplifying Expressions: Combining like terms notes and practice.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center

- Host a scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game

- Play the classic game of concentration

- Individual student practice and review

- Individual student assessment



A great addition to your 6th and 7th grade math class.



This set is also available as part of a $$$ Saving bundle of 5 Algebra matching sets .



Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not permitted to be shared with colleagues or by an entire subject or grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.