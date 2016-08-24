Dividing Decimals by Whole Numbers Task Cards
Included in this product:
*20 unique task cards dealing with dividing decimals by whole numbers
*4 different recording sheets
*Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
jodieclayton
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
I created this code breaking maths lesson for an Ofsted observation. The children thoroughly enjoyed it and had so much fun (whilst still learning)...
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
BUNDLE
xkarenx
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
All teaching slides for Autumn and Spring for Year Four. Influenced by recent maths hub CPD training and mastery/CPA approach to teaching mathemati...
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
Joki81
GCSE Maths - 40 Q & A - Division by 10, 100, 1000 questions with worked answers
GCSE Maths - 40 Q & A - Division by 10, 100, 1000 questions with worked answers Questions get progressively harder.
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
xkarenx
Spring Block: Y6 Block1 Decimals Smart and PPT following ORDER of White Rose (WRM)
All teaching slides for Y6 Spring Block 1: Decimals 9 'lessons', approx 2 weeks of work). Influenced by recent maths hub CPD training and mastery/C...
- (4)
- $7.04
jchowell
Infinite Questions - Taster
Randomly generated questions covering areas of FDP.
- (1)
- FREE
rmoffatt2
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
Used with a year 4 class but could easily be adapted to suit any age range. Includes a variety of activities focusing on developing children's know...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Converting Recurring Decimals into Fractions (GCSE Revision)
This worksheet helps students revise their understanding of Recurring Decimals and how to convert them into fractions. The questions cover the full...
- (7)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Worded Questions)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (0)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Decimal Arithmetic)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (1)
- FREE