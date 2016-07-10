Introduce, practice and assess decimal division using the algormith with this interactive notebook set. Use problem solving skills to determine that a situation is division and how to set up a decimal division problem. This resource includes a mini book, two practice activities, and a four problem formative, test prep style, assessment. All of the activities are designed to be low prep and fit perfectly in your students notebooks or composition books.
These notebook materials require minimal cutting and pasting, but maximum learning! I love using interactive notebook activities with my students, but many of the engaging activities for the notebook involved so much cutting and gluing. Especially for some students with less than fantastic cutting and folding skills, getting the notebook activity ready could take longer than the actual instruction! I wanted something academically relevant and rigorous but easy to cut, fold, and glue
CCSS 6.NS.B.2
CCSS 6.NS.B.3
