The elements of democracy, Part 90

This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at what powers are normally divided in democratic systems, and why different countries handle this in different ways.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 60SecondCivics-Episode1222.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 28, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

mp3, 860 KB

60SecondCivics-Episode1222

Other

new.civiced.org/resources/multimedia/60-second-civics

Report a problem

Categories & Grades