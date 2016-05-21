This unit has everything you need to teach divisibility to your upper elementary or middle school students. Use anchor chart posters and systematic scripted lesson plans to ensure your students learn divisibilty rules and the mental math practices behind the rules.
The rules and techniques are helpful and practical. Developed systematically from my own classroom practices with at-risk, special needs, and even advanced learners, these lessons will work in your classroom, too. For example, the typical divisibilty rule for eight is not helpful for numbers under 1,000, but the techniques explained and practiced in this unit are!
Check out the preview to take a peek at how this unit is different and better than what you have used before!
Included in this resource:
•Anchor chart posters for each divisibility rule two through ten.
•Mini anchor charts for student notebooks.
•Scripted mini lessons crafted to teach, pracice, and review the divisibility rules two through ten.
•Materials for each lesson including example cards, Venn diagram sorting mats, and strip diagram charts.
•3 additional anchor station games your students will love!
About this resource
Info
Created: May 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
