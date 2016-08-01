This resource contains a complete division teaching guide! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the division number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers.
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.3.OA.C.7
CCSS.4.NBT.B.4
Skills addressed:
Double Digit without Remainders
Double Digit with Remainders
Double Digit with & without Remainders
Triple Digit without Remainders
Triple Digit with Remainders
Triple Digit with & without Remainders
