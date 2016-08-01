This resource contains a complete division teaching guide! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the division number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers.





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.3.OA.C.7

CCSS.4.NBT.B.4



Skills addressed:

Double Digit without Remainders

Double Digit with Remainders

Double Digit with & without Remainders

Triple Digit without Remainders

Triple Digit with Remainders

Triple Digit with & without Remainders