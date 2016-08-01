This resource contains a complete single digit division teaching guide! This packet focuses on breaking down the division number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers.





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.3.OA.C.7



Skills addressed:

Dividing 1-5

Dividing 6-10

Dividing 1-10