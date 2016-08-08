Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards focuses on division with two and three digit divisors. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has word problems. The other set of cards has solutions to match. This set includes:
- regular-sized task cards
- notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks
- a student response sheet and
- an answer key.
These task cards address common core standard: 6.NS.B.2.
Also available in a $$ saving set of 6th Grade Number System Practice and Review sets.
OR get as part of a Full year of 6th Grade Math Practice and Review Bundle
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other division activities
- Host a division scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of division matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using division cards.
A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other division cards and activities for a deep understanding of division.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 30%
