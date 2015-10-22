DNA Manipulation and GMO's - This 23 slide Senior Biology PowerPoint Lesson package looks at Diseases such as diabetes which can be treated with Genetic Engineering, how animals are used, the pharmaceutical drugs which can be produced using Bacteria Plasmids, what Biopharming is, Transgenic Organisms, Knockout Mice and Cloning. It is geared towards a senior level biology and/or an AP biology classroom. The PowerPoint contains many diagrams, explanations and videos. It includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the Power Point), 7 embedded videos, a student research assignment and a student lesson handout as a word document which follows the PowerPoint.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the PowerPoint
- The student version of the PowerPoint
- 1 student research assignment on GMO's
- 7 videos embedded into the PowerPoint
- Student lesson handout
In order, the lesson covers:
- Diabetes
- Genetic Engineering
- The use of Animals
- Drugs
- Bacteria Plasmid
- Biopharming
- Transgenic Organisms
- Knockout Mice
- Cloning
Within my Molecular Genetics Unit you can also find the following lessons
- Lesson 1 - Genetic Material - DNA and RNA
- Lesson 2 - DNA Replication and Repair
- Lesson 3 - DNA Organization and Aging
- Lesson 4 - Transcription - DNA Replication
- Lesson 5 - Translation - Protein Synthesis
- Lesson 6 - Mutations and Mutagens
- Lesson 7 - Viruses in Bio Technology
- Lesson 8 - DNA Manipulation
- Lesson 9 - PCR and Gel Electrophoresis
- Lesson 10 - Biotechnology and Health
The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
