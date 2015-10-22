DNA Replication and Repair - This 37 slide Senior Biology PowerPoint Lesson package discusses Semiconservative vs. Conservative DNA Replication, Meselson and Stahl's experiment, the important enzymes involved in DNA replication, Okazaki Fragments as well as Replication Errors. It is geared towards a senior level biology and/or an AP biology classroom. The PowerPoint contains many diagrams, explanations and videos.



It includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the Power Point), 2 embedded videos, 2 embedded interactive animations and a student lesson handout as a word document which follows the PowerPoint.



Included in the lesson package is: - The teacher version of the PowerPoint - The student version of the PowerPoint - 2 videos embedded into the PowerPoint - 2 Student Interactive Activities - Student lesson handout In order, the lesson covers: - Semiconservative vs. Conservative - Meselson and Stahl's Experiment - DNA Polymerase - RNA Primase - Okazaki Fragments - Replication Errors



The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.