Birdie's Solfa Search is an engaging addition to your sight-singing lessons that can be used over the course of multiple lessons.

This PowerPoint game will help your students break down solfège melodic patterns by rhythm and Curwen hand signs in order to help them sing successfully. All patterns are in C Major.

Birdie will use a bird call to check 7 trees for her nest. With each tree that she checks, the sky gets darker. She must find her nest before it's too late! It's fun to have classes compete with each other to see who can get to the final tree first.

DO RE MI Version-Great for pitched instruments!

