Birdie's Solfa Search is an engaging addition to your sight-singing lessons that can be used over the course of multiple lessons.
This PowerPoint game will help your students break down solfège melodic patterns by rhythm and Curwen hand signs in order to help them sing successfully. All patterns are in C Major.
Birdie will use a bird call to check 7 trees for her nest. With each tree that she checks, the sky gets darker. She must find her nest before it's too late! It's fun to have classes compete with each other to see who can get to the final tree first.
Check out more versions of this game in my store:
BIRDIE SOLFA BUNDLE (all games at a discount)
SOL MI Version
SOL MI LA Version
SOL MI LA DO Version
SOL MI LA DO RE Version
DO RE MI Version-Great for pitched instruments!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
