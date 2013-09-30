Giant wind turbines are a sight to behold. They’re big and majestic and, to some eyes at least, even beautiful.

But not everyone likes wind turbines. Some people complain that they make too much noise. Others argue that they spoil the view.

And yet another, less well known issue is that large wind farms affect temperature, causing the air around them to either warm up or cool down.

