Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 174 times
Giant wind turbines are a sight to behold. They’re big and majestic and, to some eyes at least, even beautiful.
But not everyone likes wind turbines. Some people complain that they make too much noise. Others argue that they spoil the view.
And yet another, less well known issue is that large wind farms affect temperature, causing the air around them to either warm up or cool down.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 174 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
whizzbangbang
Marking time-buster. 50 ideas
You will save countless hours of marking time with these ingenious ideas. INSTEAD OF......(common mistake), try................(new time saving sol...
- (4)
- $4.23
MatthewJS
Carbon offsetting and storage lesson
A lesson designed to teach students about possible solutions to increasing CO2 levels, specifically offsetting and storage. This was used in an obs...
- (1)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
rowenamdialino
KS3 geography
Combined resources for KS3 geography. Most of these are quite open ended and also useful in KS4. Topics include global warming & climate change, ec...
- 9 Resources
- $8.45
New resources
BUNDLE
whizzbangbang
300 generic lesson activities and 50 marking time-busters. Make life easy!!
BUNDLE: Create lessons in seconds with this HUGE PowerPoint of animated lesson activities. There are HUNDREDS of templates that you can over-type i...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
KSims25
Deserts: Why is Las Vegas so Thirsty? (Sustainability in Las Vegas)
This lesson looks at the case study of Las Vegas for sustainability. It looks at the issue conserving water and examines the impacts of a settlemen...
- (2)
- $5.63
MatthewJS
Carbon offsetting and storage lesson
A lesson designed to teach students about possible solutions to increasing CO2 levels, specifically offsetting and storage. This was used in an obs...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
TES PICKS
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Outdoor Learning with Forest School
The Forest Schools concept comes originally from Scandinavia where there has been a long tradition of encouraging young children to play and learn ...
- (4)
- FREE
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Climate Change - The Impacts
This programme is aimed at pupils at the higher end of KS3, and provides an introduction to the topic of climate change at KS4. The effect of droug...
- (4)
- FREE
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Climate Change - The Causes
This programme is aimed at pupils at the higher end of KS3, and provides an introduction to the topic of climate change at KS4. An overview of the ...
- (6)
- FREE