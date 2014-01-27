One of my own videos, using footage I shot last spring of a garter snake mating ball to illustrate a favorite poem from the great 20th-century Spanish poet Pedro Salinas. I recently found an audio track of Salinas himself reading the poem, and dubbed that over some public-domain electronica from the Internet Archive.

Salinas left out one phrase from the printed version of the poem, which I’ve represented in the subtitles with an ellipsis: “que… [es la nada]” — “which… [is the nothing].”

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.