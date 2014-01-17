This video from Frankly Chemistry takes a look at the period 1815 to 1829, during which Johan Dobereiner identified his so-called 5 Triads, including the 'Alkali Formers' and 'Salt Formers'.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 17, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades