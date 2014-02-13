UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Richard Kock asks if our divorce from nature is contributing to our decline in Health.

Richard is a dedicated wildlife veterinarian and conservationist. He has been engaged closely with the evolving One Health initiative and in promoting wildlife and environment in the health agenda. He is an adjunct Professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University, Grafton USA and co-chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission Wildlife Health Specialist Group.