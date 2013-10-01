In dogs with multicoloured coats, white areas have no pigment cells. Black, brown or yellow areas, on the other hand, get their colour from special pigment cells.

When a dog is just an embryo, these pigment cells travel from the spinal cord to the rest of the body. A single cell then clones itself in a certain area, forming a group of cells to colour the skin and fur there. In a solid black dog, groups of cloned pigment cells fit together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle to form the black coat.