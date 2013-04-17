Overview of research methods; getting unbiased information.
jackie.wynn
Emotional wellbeing: PSHE lesson
Covers depression and refers to Samaritans website
- (0)
- FREE
jackie.wynn
Mental health
This deals with Bi polar and schizophrenia.
- (3)
- FREE
jackie.wynn
I had a black dog
This takes its title from and refers to the excellent book on depression by Matthew Johnstone. It also refers to the Mindfull website
- (1)
- FREE
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
ross_thomas59
Religion - Secularisation Sociology Notes
Detailed notes, with theorists and dates, for the new AQA A-Level sociology spec. For Religion section, book 2.
- (0)
- $4.23
uncleliam
Marriage and Divorce Patterns
A load of resources plus two essay plans suitable for Marriage an Divorce patterns. Suitable for AS Sociology primarily, although some could be use...
- (0)
- $8.45
ljbirch85
When Disney bought Fox
Lesson explaining the ins and outs of Rupert Murdoch's sale of Fox to Disney
- (1)
- FREE
godwin86
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
This is a fully resources assessment lesson designed to assess learning for the Research Methods section of the GCSE Sociology course. The assessme...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Sampling Methods & Strategies - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L7/10)
This fully resourced lesson is about sampling methods and strategies in sociological research. It looks at different sampling methods and compares ...
- (1)
- $7.03
uncleliam
Pluralism and the Media
Suitable for A Level Sociology across exam boards.
- (0)
- $5.63
uncleliam
Marxist views on Media.
Presentation and some tasks on Marxist views on the Media. After connotave codes on the presentation I show some videos of Ads. John Lewis, McDonal...
- (0)
- $7.04
uncleliam
Postmodernism and Pokemon GO!
A rather quite simple lesson teaching Postmodernist interpretations of the Media through Pokemon GO! Capitalise on the fad from a few years ago (Yr...
- (0)
- $5.63