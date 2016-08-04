This set includes 46 Dolch Second Grade Sight Word Flash Cards (+2 Blank Cards) in a Zebra with Hot Pink LetteringTheme. There are four cards per page. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Days of the Week, more Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
Dolch Second Grade Sight Word Flash Cards (Zebra with Hot Pink Lettering) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Handwriting
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Handwriting
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Rainforest Poetry
- (4)
- $1.41
A Christmas Carol exam preparation - every question possible!
- (0)
- $4.23
Warm up activity. English tenses.
- (0)
- 25% off$4.93$3.70
New resources
Creative Writing - Favourite Day of the Year
- (1)
- FREE
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Autumn Winter Sorting task
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
Writing Assessment Checklist KS2 - NEW Assessment Framework (Sept'17) - Child Friendly Descriptors.
- (3)
- FREE
The Disciples: Creating Writing & Coloring workbook
- (0)
- $2.82