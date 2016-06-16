Students learn how to use the verb DOLER with this set of grammar notes.

There are practice activities built into the notes so students immediately practice what they are learning.

There are also 3 partner communicative activities to give students additional speaking practice!

Perfect addition to your already in place curriculum to supplement what you're teaching, but also great on its own. It can also be a great emergency substitute plan!

Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cuerpo_DolerNOTES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pdf, 6 MB

Cuerpo_DolerNOTES

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades