Stegoceras validum is one of several dinosaur species with dome shaped skulls and is the subject of much debate. The big question is: what was its dome used for?

Stegoceras roamed North America seventy five to nearly eighty million years ago. At six feet in length, this two legged plant eater was about the size of a large dog. Its skeleton is unremarkable, except for the skull which looks like it’s equipped with a natural bicycle helmet. It’s not surprising that early palaeontologists thought the dome might have been a battering ram. But was that the case?