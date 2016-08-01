This resource contains a complete multiplication teaching guide for double and triple digit problems! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the multiplication number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start with more basic skills and slowly expand to encompass more challenging concepts.



This pack contains:

- baseline assessment planning tool & data sheets

- curriculum map

- 6 Leveled Units {each unit contains: 10-20 worksheets and end of unit assessment}

- data sheets



Units Included

- 2 digit X 1 digit

- 3 digit X 1 digit

- 2 digit X 2 digit

- 2 digit X 1 and 2 digits

- 3 digit X 2 and 3 digits

- 3 digit X 1, 2, and 3 digits



Over 80 worksheets included!



Working on building fluency on double and single digit multiplication problems and having a strong foundation before moving on to more advanced problems. This resource provides the needed repetition to create fluent skills!



US Standards Addressed

4.NBT.B.4 - Number and Operations in Base Ten

Use place value understanding and properties of operations to perform multi-digit arithmetic.

5. Multiply a whole number of up to four digits by a one-digit whole number, and multiply two two-digit numbers,

5.NBT.B.5- Number and Operations in Base Ten Perform operations with multi-digit whole numbers and with decimals to hundredths.

5. Fluently multiply multi-digit whole numbers using the standard algorithm.