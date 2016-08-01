This resource contains a complete multiplication teaching guide for double and triple digit problems! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the multiplication number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start with more basic skills and slowly expand to encompass more challenging concepts.
This pack contains:
- baseline assessment planning tool & data sheets
- curriculum map
- 6 Leveled Units {each unit contains: 10-20 worksheets and end of unit assessment}
- data sheets
Units Included
- 2 digit X 1 digit
- 3 digit X 1 digit
- 2 digit X 2 digit
- 2 digit X 1 and 2 digits
- 3 digit X 2 and 3 digits
- 3 digit X 1, 2, and 3 digits
Over 80 worksheets included!
Working on building fluency on double and single digit multiplication problems and having a strong foundation before moving on to more advanced problems. This resource provides the needed repetition to create fluent skills!
US Standards Addressed
4.NBT.B.4 - Number and Operations in Base Ten
Use place value understanding and properties of operations to perform multi-digit arithmetic.
5. Multiply a whole number of up to four digits by a one-digit whole number, and multiply two two-digit numbers,
5.NBT.B.5- Number and Operations in Base Ten Perform operations with multi-digit whole numbers and with decimals to hundredths.
5. Fluently multiply multi-digit whole numbers using the standard algorithm.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Counting Clip Cards 0-30
- (26)
- $5.00
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25
New resources
100 plus plenary ideas - ideal for inspiration, quick, fun plenaries or new teachers
- (1)
- $2.82
Simple Online Number Bonds application
- (1)
- FREE
Times Table Class Activity
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93
Multiplication Times Tables Dominoes Set
- (0)
- $4.72
Time Task Cards
- (0)
- $3.52