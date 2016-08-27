Double Dice Line Plot Practice, Common Core Standard: 6.SP.B.4



This fun and engaging activity is perfect for students of all levels. Students use double dice (or 2 dice) to generate a data set. Students then create their own line plots or dot plots and identify peaks, clusters and gaps.



Included in this product:

5 different leveled dot plot double dice practice pages. Each practice page includes a different way to generate the data set. Levels include:

A: Sum of the 2 numbers

B: Product of the 2 numbers

C: Double Digit numbers

D: Decimals

E: Fractions

Instructions and implementation ideas included.