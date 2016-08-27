Double Dice Line Plot Practice, Common Core Standard: 6.SP.B.4

This fun and engaging activity is perfect for students of all levels. Students use double dice (or 2 dice) to generate a data set. Students then create their own line plots or dot plots and identify peaks, clusters and gaps.

Included in this product:
5 different leveled dot plot double dice practice pages. Each practice page includes a different way to generate the data set. Levels include:
A: Sum of the 2 numbers
B: Product of the 2 numbers
C: Double Digit numbers
D: Decimals
E: Fractions
Instructions and implementation ideas included.

