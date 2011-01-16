This document has printable slides which can be cut up and then students need to place these on a washing line in the right order. This activity is perfect for revision of Dr Korzak's Example which is currently one of the texts to study on the WJEC spec. Please let me know how this fares with your students!

Created: Jan 16, 2011

