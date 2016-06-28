This set of 63 HOBBIES Drama Cards comes with 4 suggested drama activities (The Convention; Hobbies Anonymous; The Interview; Blogger) but can be used in so many more ways. Create fantastic and original comedy and characters with these drama cards and activities!



DRAMA CARDS ARE A DRAMA TEACHER'S BEST FRIEND!

Just print, laminate and cut out a set of versatile drama cards that you can use over and over again. I cannot count how many times and ways I have used these cards – absolutely my most handy drama resource.



NEVER BE STUCK FOR A DRAMA ACTIVITY AGAIN!

Use DRAMA TRUNK drama cards for tons of creative, fun, imaginative, any day activities, including:

•Drama games (including last minute activities)

•Warm ups

•Team building and cooperation activities

•Improvisation / quick thinking

•Audition / rehearsal activities

•Language activities

•Guided learning

•Listening skills

•Inspiration

•Storytelling



Combine the use of multiple cards for even more activities, challenges and ideas (you will have a HUGE amount of drama activities ready to go when needed).



Happy Teaching!