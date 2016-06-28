This set of 63 HOBBIES Drama Cards comes with 4 suggested drama activities (The Convention; Hobbies Anonymous; The Interview; Blogger) but can be used in so many more ways. Create fantastic and original comedy and characters with these drama cards and activities!
DRAMA CARDS ARE A DRAMA TEACHER'S BEST FRIEND!
Just print, laminate and cut out a set of versatile drama cards that you can use over and over again. I cannot count how many times and ways I have used these cards – absolutely my most handy drama resource.
NEVER BE STUCK FOR A DRAMA ACTIVITY AGAIN!
Use DRAMA TRUNK drama cards for tons of creative, fun, imaginative, any day activities, including:
•Drama games (including last minute activities)
•Warm ups
•Team building and cooperation activities
•Improvisation / quick thinking
•Audition / rehearsal activities
•Language activities
•Guided learning
•Listening skills
•Inspiration
•Storytelling
Combine the use of multiple cards for even more activities, challenges and ideas (you will have a HUGE amount of drama activities ready to go when needed).
Stay tuned to my store DRAMA TRUNK for more fantastic drama resources (coming soon) – from drama activities and classes for little people; primary school level drama; secondary curriculum and more...
Happy Teaching!
Created: Jun 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
