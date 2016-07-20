Invest students in building their vocabulary, increasing their spelling and improving their handwriting all while having fun! For this worksheet, students will draw an image in the eggand then write what it is below. The drawing will allow great student buy-in and will hook them into wanting to label it. As students develop they can describe their image with more words and/or larger words!
This activity works perfectly as an introduction to a lesson, a fun homework, a quick assessment after learning new letters, or a Do Now to get students thinking!
Check out my alternative Draw and Label worksheets.
W.K.2, W.1.2
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
