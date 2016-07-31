Draw in the Details - Basic Sentences



There are 30 printables included in this download.



Some writers begin composing their writing by putting words on paper. Others, especially young students, need to sift through their thoughts and draw out details before they can put their ideas into words.



These worksheets are meant to be used as a stepping stone to descriptive, meaningful writing.



>>> First, students will read and trace a simple sentence. These sentences are mostly made of sight words. Some pages have a word the students may be unfamiliar with, but there is an accompanying picture cue included.



>>> Next, the students will draw three details in the picture box. The students can color in a pencil icon each time they add a detail. A partial picture is included for each sentence.



>>> Then, students will color in their picture using at least five colors. Again, the students can color in the crayon icons as they use each color to track their work.



>>> Finally, the students will rewrite the initial sentence on their own.



The goal of these worksheets is to get students in the mindset of adding details to their thoughts. Eventually students will be able to translate their descriptive images into descriptive words in their writing.



This resource was created with U.S. spelling.