Drugs who am I

Quick starter quiz for drugs lessons Includes 10 cards with statements about drugs - for higher ability groups let them work out the drugs for themselves, for lower ability give them a list of the drugs and let them choose the one they believe the clue to be describing. Answers included!
Created: Mar 12, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
lorilou
