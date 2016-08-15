This bundle includes directions for how to seamlessly integrate the popular language app, Duolingo, into your classroom! I use it as a no-prep bellringer daily and my students love it!



Bundle includes:

-Written description of the program and ideas of how to use it

-2 video tutorials for one-time teacher and student setup

-Classroom management tips

-Student handout with guidelines for creating a username

-Leaderboard poster for weekly winners (editable and PDF)

-Prize poster (editable and PDF)