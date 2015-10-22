This is the Early Childhood Education A (curriculum focus) bundle for Unit 2 on understanding and teaching Curriculum Areas. It is a complete day by day bundle of everything that you will need. Students will review and build on information from the prior class, Child Development, and gain new information to create and develop a DAP curriculum for children.



Topics include: Transitions, Storytelling, Value of Play, Creative Art, Science, Language & Literacy, Music & Movement, Math, and Food & Nutrition with a student workbook to support all of this. This Unit 2 bundle on Curriculum Areas includes: *8 complete lesson plans *8 engaging and active power points *8+ activities *8 Activity Center cards with numerous activities to be done with each curriculum area day. *8+ handouts and assignments *a student workbook to support all of the information *a rubric and score sheet to finish and score the unit.



If you purchase this bundle, there is no need to buy any of the other individual products from this unit because it is all included right here.



***CAVEAT: When you purchase the individual power point for this lesson day, the video clips are embedded into the power point, BUT keeping the embedded clips in the unit bundle makes it too large for the TES site. I have removed all video clips from the bundle power points, but left the websites where I found them. I use the Ilivid (http://www.ilivid.com/) program to download clips and then upload them into the power point slides. On the slide and when clicked on the embedded video, make sure that the playback feature at the top of the slide is set to "automatically" instead of to "on click". Please contact me if you have any questions or need help.

